Parking improvements to resume at RDU limiting spaces

The number of available spaces will be reduced by an average of 1,150 a week starting Jan. 3 through mid-May in an effort to remove peeling paint and take the ceiling back to bare concrete.
When the project began in September, parking in the deck often reached capacity due to the reduced number of available spaces. The work was put on hold in late November to prepare for the holiday travel rush.
Customers are being asked to book parking in advance at ParkRDU.com to reserve parking in the deck or risk being redirected to a different lot.
"This is a good time to remind customers to reserve parking in advance with our online booking system," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "Customers who book online at least 24 hours in advance are guaranteed entry into the lot of their choice at the lowest daily rate."
The ParkRDU Express lot on International Drive is an option for drivers who find the garage full. There will be electronic signs notifying customers which parking lots are open with spaces available.