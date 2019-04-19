Woman avoids $85 overweight baggage fee by wearing 9 pounds of clothing on plane

MANCHESTER, England -- How far would you go to avoid paying an overweight baggage fee?
One woman decided to layer up after being told her suitcase was too heavy.
She wore 9 pounds of clothing on a plane instead of forking over the $85 overweight baggage fee at an airport in England, according to The Sun.
We don't have video of the resourceful passenger, so we are getting creative with a re-enactment.
The woman had booked an all-inclusive vacation and did not bring along enough money.
"I didn't want to be using the little amount I had just so I could get my bag on the plane," Natalie Wynn told The Sun. "I literally said, 'I'm not paying it', and started putting my clothes on...I was boiling, absolutely boiling."
She ended up wearing nearly half of the clothes she had packed including seven dresses, a skirt, two pairs of shoes, two pairs of shorts and a cardigan.
