save money

Woman avoids $85 overweight baggage fee by wearing 9 pounds of clothing on plane

EMBED <>More Videos

How far would you go to avoid paying an $85 overweight baggage fee at the airport? One woman decided to put on 9 pounds of clothing after being told her suitcase was too heavy.

MANCHESTER, England -- How far would you go to avoid paying an overweight baggage fee?

One woman decided to layer up after being told her suitcase was too heavy.

She wore 9 pounds of clothing on a plane instead of forking over the $85 overweight baggage fee at an airport in England, according to The Sun.

We don't have video of the resourceful passenger, so we are getting creative with a re-enactment.

The woman had booked an all-inclusive vacation and did not bring along enough money.

"I didn't want to be using the little amount I had just so I could get my bag on the plane," Natalie Wynn told The Sun. "I literally said, 'I'm not paying it', and started putting my clothes on...I was boiling, absolutely boiling."

She ended up wearing nearly half of the clothes she had packed including seven dresses, a skirt, two pairs of shoes, two pairs of shorts and a cardigan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsvacationtravelsave moneyclothingu.s. & worldairlinepassengerconsumerviral
SAVE MONEY
5 mistakes you're making with your money
Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Tornado watches continue for much of Central NC
WEATHER: Trees fall on cars, power lines down as storms move through
Wilson mom wants justice after son was denied protective order, killed
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
5th grader involved in fight died of natural causes: Officials
UNC women's basketball head coach Sylvia Hatchell resigns
Perris torture case: Turpin parents get 25 years to life
Show More
Colbert donates proceeds from Florence book to NC disaster-relief efforts
Driver notorious for cutting people off in Durham charged in incident with bus
Girl discovers million-year-old shark tooth on beach
Social conservatives 'outraged' after Gov. Cooper vetoes 'Born Alive' abortion bill
Father arrested for beating infant nearly to death
More TOP STORIES News