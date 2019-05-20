Travel

Passenger-only ferry now sailing between Hatteras and Ocracoke

HATTERAS, N.C. -- Long-awaited passenger-only ferry service between two popular North Carolina Outer Banks destinations is finally sailing.

The Department of Transportation says runs between Hatteras and Ocracoke villages begin Monday with two free preview days. It costs $1 per person starting Wednesday.

Currently, space will be first-come, first-serve.



State ferries already transport people and their vehicles for free between the southern end of Hatteras Island and the northern tip of Ocracoke Island. Motorists then drive 12 miles to reach Ocracoke Village.

The passenger-only ferry will run three times daily through Sept. 5. There's no extra charge for bicycles.



Passenger-only service was supposed to begin last year but got delayed by boat construction issues.

Reservations can be made online.

A new boat still isn't available, but the state is leasing a ferry from a New Jersey company for now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelncbeachesboating
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Officer shot armed man near Raleigh apartment
Lidl to open stores in Raleigh, Cary by spring 2020
Raleigh man stunned after student loans paid off by graduation speaker
NJ police officer pins teen, punches him in head on video
RDU opens 2 new TSA checkpoints
Children are not eating enough seafood, doctors say
Suspect in custody after 1 officer killed, 2 injured near college
Show More
Woman mocks 8-year-old girl with special needs
Video shows man urinating on boy's memorial
Durham police investigating after deadly shooting
7-year-old honored for calling 911 after mom collapses
Raleigh police charge 79-year-old man in child sex case
More TOP STORIES News