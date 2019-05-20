Passenger-only ferry now sailing between Hatteras and Ocracoke

The Department of Transportation says runs between Hatteras and Ocracoke villages begin Monday with two free preview days. It costs $1 per person starting Wednesday.
Currently, space will be first-come, first-serve.
Come sail away! The maiden voyage of NC Ferry System’s Ocracoke Express passenger ferry service departs Hatteras at 9am this morning!— NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) May 20, 2019
More info >> https://t.co/K4AEW3N52e pic.twitter.com/EqjgzXhrP9
State ferries already transport people and their vehicles for free between the southern end of Hatteras Island and the northern tip of Ocracoke Island. Motorists then drive 12 miles to reach Ocracoke Village.
The passenger-only ferry will run three times daily through Sept. 5. There's no extra charge for bicycles.
Ocracoke Express welcomes its first ticketed passenger. Thanks for sailing with us Steve Vuilleumier! pic.twitter.com/4KKEEp3AX6— NCFerryHatteras (@NCFerryHatteras) May 20, 2019
Passenger-only service was supposed to begin last year but got delayed by boat construction issues.
Reservations can be made online.
A new boat still isn't available, but the state is leasing a ferry from a New Jersey company for now.