Photos: National Geographic's most spectacular bridges

National Geographic's "The World's Most Spectacular Bridges" features magnificent bridges from around the world. (Photograph by Peter Hirth / Redux)

National Geographic's list of The World's Most Spectacular Bridges features amazing feats of engineering, natural wonders and views that will take your breath away.

Die Rakotzbrücke, known as a "devil's bridge," in Kromlau, Germany, is a perfect parabola that was commissioned by Friedrich Hermann Rotschke in 1860. Living Root Bridge resides in the jungles of Nongriat, India, one of the wettest places in the world. Locals weaved together double-decker footbridges from Indian rubber tree roots to combat seasonal river surges.

Watch the video above to see several magnificent bridges from around the world.
