RDU to talk travel trends, safety during pandemic in effort to encourage more Spring Break travelers to fly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Durham International Airport leaders want to reassure you about your safety if you decide to travel this spring.

At 10 a.m., officials with RDU will discuss recent travel trends, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

TSA screened 5.2 million people in the United States between Thursday and Sunday. That's more than any four-day period in all of 2020.

Still air travel remains down significantly when compared to 2019.

Airport officials hope increased transparency will reassure travelers that flying can be done safely even during the pandemic.
