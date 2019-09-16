Protect your precious cargo! It's National Child Passenger Safety Week

Is your child's car seat or booster seat properly installed? Are your kids properly buckled in every time you hit the road? Has your safety seat been recalled? Are you sure?
Your child's life depends on it.
Car crashes are a leading cause of death among American children. That's why this week, September 15-21, is National Child Passenger Safety Week.
In 2017, 675 children 12 years old and younger died in vehicle crashes, and nearly 116,000 were injured, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the children 12 years old and younger who died in a crash in 2017 (for which restraint use was known), the CDC reported 35 percent were not buckled up.
National Seat Check is happening this Saturday, September 21, where drivers with child passengers are urged to visit a child-safety-seat inspection station to have a certified technician inspect your car seat.
There are several Permanent Checking Stations across the Triangle where parents and caregivers can have your car seats checked to proper installation.
In North Carolina, children younger than 5 and weighing fewer than 40 pounds must by law be in the back seat of vehicles with active passenger-side airbags.
However, BuckleUPNC.org recommends children remain in the back seat until they are 12 or 13.
Under North Carolina law, when a child reaches age 8 or 80 pounds, a properly fitted seat belt can be used in place of a car seat or booster seat.
Parents and caregivers should make sure children use a rear-facing car seat from birth until ages 2-4; a forward-facing car seat until at least age 5; and a booster seat until the seat belt fits properly, according to the CDC.
Children should remain in a rear-facing car seat for as long as possible, until they reach the maximum height or weight limit allowed by the car seat manufacturer, according to recommendations from BuckleUpNC.
Check recommendations for choosing the right car seat and be sure you're up-to-date on the latest recalls.
