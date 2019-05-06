Travel

Public can weigh in on NCDOT projects, including 1-40 widening and 540 loop

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is spending billions of dollars of taxpayers money on transportation projects and the public has a chance to weigh in.

The public is getting their chance to weigh in after the NCDOT announced 20 upcoming transportation projects in the Raleigh area.

There is a public hearing on May 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the McKimmon Center located at 1101 Gorman Street in Raleigh.

One of the featured projects includes widening 1-40 from Wade Avenue in Raleigh down to Walnut Street in Cary. The highway would widen from four lanes to six and would alleviate traffic near the Cary Crossroads area.

The NCDOT is holding an open-house meeting to provide the public with information about transportation projects that are under development or construction.

The project is expected to start in 2019 and wrap up in 2023 costing $475 million.

Another project will expand the Triangle Expressway in southern Wake County and complete the 540 loop.

The proposed extension would connect folks from the Apex and Holly Springs area to Knightdale.

No start date has been set, but it's estimated to cost $2.2 billion.

There are a total of 20 improvement project showcases at the forum.
