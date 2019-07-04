Travel

Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is missing after going swimming near Oregon Inlet in the Outer Banks.

Investigators said the 60-year-old man was last seen swimming with his boogie board Wednesday morning. His boogie board was found between the Bonner Bridge and the Marc Basnight Bridge.

Emergency crews searched for the missing man for more than 16 hours Wednesday, covering 43 nautical miles, but they suspended the search Wednesday night.

Rangers with the National Park Service will increase shoreline patrols over the next several days and anyone at Cape Hatteras National Seashore is asked to call 252-473-3444 if they have information that could help locate the missing swimmer.
