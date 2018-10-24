RDU adds nonstop flight to Canada

Soon, it will be easier to get from Raleigh to Canada.Raleigh-Durham International Airport announced Air Canada would add a flight to Montreal and utilize a larger airplane for its already existing flight to Toronto.The changes are expected to begin in the spring of 2019."Air Canada is pleased to expand its services from North Carolina with a new route to Montreal and larger aircraft operating to Toronto. The new Raleigh-Montreal service will be the only non-stop flight between these cities, while customers travelling between Toronto and Raleigh and Charlotte will now have the option of Business Class, offering an upgraded flying experience. While always a popular leisure destination, North Carolina is also experiencing strong economic growth and Air Canada is making it more convenient and comfortable for customers to travel between Canada and the state," said Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning, at Air Canada.Montreal will become the seventh nonstop international flight available from RDU.