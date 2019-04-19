Travel

RDU buses going green with arrival of electric shuttles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The air will be cleaner and the smell of diesel exhaust will improve at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport thanks to the arrival of four new electric shuttle buses.

The airport is purchasing the 40-foot buses to shuttle riders from the economy parking lots to both terminals.

"RDU's new electric buses will provide a quieter, eco-friendly transportation experience for our customers," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "We're most excited about the environmental benefits these buses provide."

The airport authority says the zero-emission buses will provide a quieter ride and quicker acceleration.

RDU bought the four buses for just over $3 million, almost half of which was paid with federal grant funds.

They are the first electric buses in the Triangle.

Right now, the airport uses 14 buses that run on diesel.

The electric buses will make their debut next month.
