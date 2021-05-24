Travel

RDU expects 221K passengers this Memorial Day Weekend--just 33 percent of 2019's total

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects 221,000 people to travel through the airport Memorial Day Weekend.

That's just 33 percent of how many people flew through RDU in 2019, but it's significantly more than flew through the airport this time last year.

"We'd always like it to be more. We'd like it to be back to 2019 numbers but it is a slow process," RDU CEO Michael Landguth said. "We are starting to see spiking starting to occur and the spiking is really around holidays."

While face coverings are becoming optional for many activities, masks are still required in airports and on airplanes.

"We want to make this safe. Make sure you provide adequate time, so you can get here, get through the process and get on board your airport in time," Landguth said.

"It's refreshing honestly," passenger Levi Crockett said. "This time last year I was very nervous about everything, but now I'm starting to feel more comfortable and it feels good to get back to it a little bit."

In April, 606,000 people flew through RDU. That number is much stronger than April 2020, but not as strong as April 2019.

Some airlines are now starting to offer incentives to bring passengers back into the system.

For example, United Airlines is giving away a year of free flights to one lucky person who can prove they've been vaccinated. Click here for details.
