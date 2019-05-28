RDU goes green with electric shuttle buses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Passengers flying in and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport can now go green on their ride from parking lots to the terminals.The airport authority has launched four new electric, zero-emission buses that were made in the Carolinas.Airport executives project the new 40-foot transit buses will save $1 million in operating costs over their lifetime."Lower maintenance costs and the lower price of electricity compared to diesel fuel is projected to save $350,000 over the lifetime of each bus," Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority told ABC11. "Each bus will last between 10 and 12 years, so that's pretty good savings."The buses are quiet, produce no exhaust and offer quick acceleration.The Proterra Catalyst E2 buses were made in Greenville, South Carolina and cost about $3.4 million.The federal government paid nearly half the cost through grants."Raleigh-Durham International Airport has been a leader among U.S. airports and the Research Triangle region in introducing zero-emission buses, which bring economic and environmental benefits to RDU customers and employees," said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple. "We're excited to celebrate with RDU today on their deployment of four electric buses and their commitment to providing clean, quiet transportation to the community."The buses will be used to shuttle passengers from the ParkRDU Economy lots to both terminals."RDU is proud to be the first public entity in the Research Triangle region to deploy eco-friendly electric buses," said Landguth. "We believe our customers will enjoy the smooth, quiet ride."