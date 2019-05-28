Travel

RDU goes green with electric shuttle buses

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Passengers flying in and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport can now go green on their ride from parking lots to the terminals.

The airport authority has launched four new electric, zero-emission buses that were made in the Carolinas.

Airport executives project the new 40-foot transit buses will save $1 million in operating costs over their lifetime.

"Lower maintenance costs and the lower price of electricity compared to diesel fuel is projected to save $350,000 over the lifetime of each bus," Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority told ABC11. "Each bus will last between 10 and 12 years, so that's pretty good savings."

The buses are quiet, produce no exhaust and offer quick acceleration.

The Proterra Catalyst E2 buses were made in Greenville, South Carolina and cost about $3.4 million.

The federal government paid nearly half the cost through grants.

"Raleigh-Durham International Airport has been a leader among U.S. airports and the Research Triangle region in introducing zero-emission buses, which bring economic and environmental benefits to RDU customers and employees," said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple. "We're excited to celebrate with RDU today on their deployment of four electric buses and their commitment to providing clean, quiet transportation to the community."

The buses will be used to shuttle passengers from the ParkRDU Economy lots to both terminals.

"RDU is proud to be the first public entity in the Research Triangle region to deploy eco-friendly electric buses," said Landguth. "We believe our customers will enjoy the smooth, quiet ride."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelraleighrdubustravel
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 hospitalized after crash closes New Bern Avenue in Raleigh for hours
Search underway for teen swimmer missing in Eno River Rock Quarry
Pine Knoll Shores swimmer saved by $20 boogie board
Murder suspect told deputy handcuff was too tight, briefly escaped
Teen found shot dead in vehicle at Duke University Hospital
New video shows aftermath of hiker rescue in Maui forest
City of Raleigh to move its garbage collection underground
Show More
Cumberland Co. fire departments issue 'mandatory manpower' during sweltering heat
Cross-country move leaves Durham woman without items, damaged furniture
Shoplifting suspect found hiding in trunk, drenched in Mountain Dew
Man convicted in killing of NC State student in '75 released on parole
Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels
More TOP STORIES News