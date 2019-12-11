RDU invests $2M in equipment to reduce winter weather effects on air travel

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The RDU Airport Authority is investing in winter.RDU has purchased $2 million worth of new equipment to help clear snow, sleet and ice off runways and taxiways, according to the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.The new additions include three new "SnoDozers," specially designed heavy equipment for airports that use snow blowers, brooms and plows to clear winter precipitation.A team of "snow warriors" tackles runways and taxiways to keep airplanes moving and also clears roadways so passengers can arrive at the airport safely.The airport authority said it works closely with airlines to minimize delays and cancellations during winter weather and the terminal buildings generally do not close during winter weather allowing travelers to have access to restaurants and shops.