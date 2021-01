RDU sees fewest passengers since 1987

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Durham International Airport reports a 66 percent drop in passengers from 2019 to 2020.That massive decline obviously happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. RDU said the decline came after a record-setting 2019, where 14.2 million passengers flew out of the airport.In 2020, a mere 4.9 million passengers came through RDU. The last time RDU saw fewer than 5 million passengers in a year was 1987.Airport leaders said they hope continued distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will help bring an end to the pandemic and instill confidence in people who want to travel and fly again.