RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Durham International Airport reports a 66 percent drop in passengers from 2019 to 2020.
That massive decline obviously happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RDU said the decline came after a record-setting 2019, where 14.2 million passengers flew out of the airport.
In 2020, a mere 4.9 million passengers came through RDU. The last time RDU saw fewer than 5 million passengers in a year was 1987.
Airport leaders said they hope continued distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will help bring an end to the pandemic and instill confidence in people who want to travel and fly again.
RDU sees fewest passengers since 1987
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News