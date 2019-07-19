RDU to add security lanes, hoping to make it easier for travelers to get through checkpoint

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport is hoping to make it easier for travelers to get through security before their next flight.
In May, the airport added two security lanes at Terminal 2, bringing the total to 12.
The Board of Directors discussed this week adding two additional lanes next year. The airport's operations team is also planning for construction of additional lanes to accommodate continued growth.
To further curb airport traffic, Frontier, Spirit and Allegiance airlines will be moved to Terminal 1 by 2020.
According to the airport, passenger volume hit an all-time high in June with more than 679,000 travelers, a 10.6 percent increase over June 2018.
