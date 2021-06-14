Travel

RDU to unveil 'Carry On' campaign to encourage travelers to take to the sky

EMBED <>More Videos

RDU to unveil 'Carry On' campaign

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is working to encourage travelers to take to the skies.

The push comes as more and more Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and infections rates continue to drop across the country.

RDU CEO Mike Landguth will speak Monday morning about a new coalition of local businesses and prominent figures promoting safe travel.

The coalition is expected to talk about the creation of a new broadcast and print advertising campaign called the Carry On campaign.

Landguth is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrdurduair travelcoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC to vote on postponing Raleigh's 2021 municipal election
Win big prizes buy simply shopping in downtown Raleigh
130 mph Raleigh chase on I-540 ends in crash: Police
Tropical system could form off NC coast Monday
NC plantation cancels event depicting slave owners as fugitives
NC State knocks off Arkansas 3-2, advances to College World Series
Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.4% overall efficacy
Show More
Some residents against Raleigh's East End Market now give green light
Critical bus driver shortage forces reduction in service
Missing 93-year-old Raleigh man found dead at Jordan Lake
Trolley Pride Ride highlights historic LGBTQ+ locations in Raleigh
Naftali Bennett becomes Israel PM, ending Netanyahu's rule
More TOP STORIES News