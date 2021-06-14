RDU to unveil 'Carry On' campaign to encourage travelers to take to the sky

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is working to encourage travelers to take to the skies.
The push comes as more and more Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and infections rates continue to drop across the country.
RDU CEO Mike Landguth will speak Monday morning about a new coalition of local businesses and prominent figures promoting safe travel.
The coalition is expected to talk about the creation of a new broadcast and print advertising campaign called the Carry On campaign.
Landguth is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m.
