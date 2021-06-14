Travel

RDU unveils 'Carry On' campaign to encourage travelers to take to the sky

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport is working to encourage travelers to take to the skies.

The push comes as more and more Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and infections rates continue to drop across the country.

With those improvements, air travel has picked up--some, but it's still not back to pre-pandemic levels. That's why RDU launched the Carry On campaign.

That campaign will feature famous businesses, well known celebrities and other high-profile entities to encourage more people to travel and support our local economy.

Hear from some of the many famous faces supporting this effort tonight on ABC11 at 5:30.
