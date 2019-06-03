Shipwreck: Remains of 100-year-old ship visible on Hatteras Island

On Saturday, officials said remains from the four-masted schooner G.A Kohler, one of the last of the largest sailing vessels, were seen on Hatteras Island.
According to the park service, G.A Kohler, which was built in 1919, set sail for its last voyage in 1933.
The ship was sailing along the Outer Banks when a hurricane passed, causing the ship to crash onto the shore.
All members of the crew were rescued, but the ship was stranded for decades.
"This shipwreck is just one of hundreds that have crashed along the North Carolina coast, which gained the name the Graveyard of the Atlantic," the group posted. "With the shifting sands, shipwrecks will be uncovered and recovered over and over again."
G.A Kohler can be spotted at Ramp 27 near South of Salvo and North of Avon.
