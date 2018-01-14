SAN FRANCISCO --Airbnb is reportedly launching a $100,000 digital campaign to promote tourism to destinations that President Trump allegedly referred to as "s---holes."
The company will use the money to promote its listings in Haiti, El Salvador and African countries, according to Fortune magazine.
In a series of tweets over the past several days, Airbnb and co-founder Brian Chesky shared photos of destinations in Haiti, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and Morocco.
Things you should know about Morocco: Yes, it really IS in Africa. And contrary to some recent remarks, it really IS this beautiful. But more importantly, it's home to the kindest people who are proud to share their culture. We suggest you take them up on their offer. #weaccept pic.twitter.com/luKdAmc6XO— Airbnb (@Airbnb) January 12, 2018
"Things you should know about Morocco: Yes, it really IS in Africa. And contrary to some recent remarks, it really IS this beautiful. But more importantly, it's home to the kindest people who are proud to share their culture," the company wrote in one tweet.
We heard there’s been some expletive-filled interest in Haiti recently. Which reminded us to revisit just how beautiful this country is. And the only thing more inspiring than the land? Its people.— Airbnb (@Airbnb) January 13, 2018
#weaccept pic.twitter.com/R69dkKNB3h
Chesky said in a tweet that 2.7 million guests have booked Airbnb reservations across Africa, El Salvador and Haiti, resulting in $170 million in payouts to hosts in those areas.
"When we embrace the world, we see its beauty," Chesky wrote.
Earlier this week, Trump allegedly questioned in an immigration meeting why the U.S. would want to admit more people from Haiti. As for Africa, he asked why more people from "s---hole countries" should be allowed into the U.S., the sources told the Associated Press.
"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!" Trump later tweeted.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.