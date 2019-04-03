Royal Caribbean cancels next 3 cruises for Oasis of the Seas following crane accident

One of the world's largest cruise ships will miss its next three scheduled departures.Cruises booked on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas for April 7, 14, and 21 have been canceled. Royal Caribbean said all passengers will receive full refunds and credit toward a future cruise.The cancellation comes after eight people were hurt when a crane fell on the ship as it sat in the dock in the Bahamas. None of those injured were passengers.That's the second time the ship has been in the news this year. In January, a cruise on Oasis of the Seas was cut short due to a norovirus outbreak.Royal Caribbean released the following statement about the cancellation:"We have informed our guests that, in order to complete the interrupted dry dock of Oasis of the Seas, we have cancelled the ship's April 7, April 14, and April 21 sailings. Guests on the three sailings will receive full refunds, as well as full credit toward a future cruise. We are sorry for the disruption to their vacation plans. Oasis of the Seas will head from the Grand Bahama shipyard to be serviced at facilities in Cadiz, Spain. She will then resume her scheduled itineraries, beginning with the May 5 sailing from Barcelona."