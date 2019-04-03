Travel

Royal Caribbean cancels next 3 cruises for Oasis of the Seas following crane accident

EMBED <>More Videos

One of the world's largest cruise ships will miss its next three scheduled departures.

One of the world's largest cruise ships will miss its next three scheduled departures.

Cruises booked on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas for April 7, 14, and 21 have been canceled. Royal Caribbean said all passengers will receive full refunds and credit toward a future cruise.

The cancellation comes after eight people were hurt when a crane fell on the ship as it sat in the dock in the Bahamas. None of those injured were passengers.

That's the second time the ship has been in the news this year. In January, a cruise on Oasis of the Seas was cut short due to a norovirus outbreak.

Royal Caribbean released the following statement about the cancellation:

"We have informed our guests that, in order to complete the interrupted dry dock of Oasis of the Seas, we have cancelled the ship's April 7, April 14, and April 21 sailings. Guests on the three sailings will receive full refunds, as well as full credit toward a future cruise. We are sorry for the disruption to their vacation plans. Oasis of the Seas will head from the Grand Bahama shipyard to be serviced at facilities in Cadiz, Spain. She will then resume her scheduled itineraries, beginning with the May 5 sailing from Barcelona."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after person shot near Durham County courthouse
Durham charter school evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak
Wegmans announces opening date for Raleigh store
Lawmakers want to give teachers $400 a year to buy classroom supplies
Woman credits electroshock therapy with improving her depression
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Live: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander
Show More
Rise Biscuits and Donuts to change its name
Alcohol sales at NC college sporting events one step closer
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
Raleigh run club provides safe environment for LGBTQ runners and allies
More TOP STORIES News