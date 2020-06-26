Raleigh-Durham International Airport shows how all planes are sanitized before allowing passengers on

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Delta Airlines is stepping up safeguards in order to protect passengers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks will be provided to all travelers who do not have one. Employees get their temperatures checked before work every day, and Delta said it will begin testing employees for COVID-19.
Airplanes are also only being filled to 60 percent capacity, with middle seats remaining off limits.
"As passengers slowly return to air travel, we are taking every precaution to provide them with a safe and healthy environment at RDU," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "From the time they arrive and experience our contactless parking system to the time they board their flight, they will see new health measures and social distancing practices in place."
RDU invited ABC11 cameras behind-the-scenes to see all the sanitary precautions in place. Watch for yourself in the above video player.
