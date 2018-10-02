TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100

Southwest launches airfare sale (KTRK)

Southwest Airlines' fares have taken a tumble to below $100 round-trip, just in time for you to book travel to that winter wonderland or island paradise you've always dreamed of.

The company launched its 72-hour sale Tuesday morning, which means you only have until Thursday to book a ticket.

A one-way fare starts at $49. They go up to $79, $99 or $129 for longer flights.

The promotion is good for domestic travel from 11/28/18 - 12/19/18 and then from 1/3/19 - 2/13/19.

Domestic travel isn't valid on Fridays and Sundays. The fares also only apply for nonstop flights.

There are several flights out of RDU featured in the sale.

Check the Southwest Airlines website for specific restrictions and dates on international travel.
