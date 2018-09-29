A Southwest Airlines flight traveling to Houston from Chicago was delayed after a passenger was removed from the plane for yelling racial slurs at flight attendants.Witnesses say the woman became upset with the flight attendant when she was told to put her table up to prepare for takeoff.In the video recorded by another passenger, you can see the woman using graphic language and saying the N-word.Southwest Airlines released the following statement to ABC13:ABC13 blurred the passenger's face because she has not been charged.