TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines' early bird check-in changes includes one of three fees dependent length and popularity

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines hiking up prices for early bird check-in

DALLAS, Texas --
Southwest Airlines is about to start hitting customers with higher fees to check in early for flights.

The Dallas-based carrier charges a flat $15 for early bird check-in so travelers can get better boarding positions for Southwest's open seating system.

Starting on Aug. 29, though, that flat fee will change to one of three fees: $15, $20 or $25 per one-way flight.

The price will depend on the length and popularity of early bird check-in for each way on the flight.

Southwest says as early bird check-in increases in popularity, it wants to protect the value it offers its customers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesaviationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Multiple reports of stingray stings at NC beach
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to RDU because of unknown odor in cabin
Delta looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants
More Travel
Top Stories
FBI investigating Cary elementary school teacher accused of possessing child porn
Silent Sam silenced? Gov. Cooper speaks after toppling of Confederate statue
FBI investigating threats to Raleigh synagogue made before Jewish New Year
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Show More
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Protesters knock down Silent Sam statue, which had stood on UNC campus since 1913
What's happened since May's Rally for Respect
Raleigh police watching Confederate monuments at State Capitol
More News