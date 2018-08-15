ANIMALS

Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest is changing the rules about what kind of support or service animals passengers can bring on board.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Southwest is changing the rules about what kind of support or service animals passengers can bring on board.

The new rules take effect in about a month.

An "emotional support animal" will be limited to a single cat or dog, and must be kept in a carrier or on a leash.

Passengers must bring medical proof that the animal is necessary.

As for service animals, Southwest says it will only accept the most common ones - which are dogs, cats, and miniature horses.

Exotic animals will not be allowed to travel.

Southwest will also allow what are called "psychiatric support animals" as service animals.

In the past few months, United, Delta, American and Jet Blue all revised their animal policies.

Earlier this year passengers made headlines for being denied emotional support animals like hamsters and even a peacock on board planes.

Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight
A woman's attempt to bring a peacock onto a flight as an emotional support animal was denied by United Airlines.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesconsumermoneyanimalsservice animaldisabilitydisability issuespetsanimal newsair traveltravelairport newsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Service animals in flight continue to ruffle feathers
Airport celebrates service dog with retirement party
Veteran: I was forced off flight over support dog
ANIMALS
Bear takes a stroll into a liquor store in Connecticut
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
This is the perfect job if you love cats
Hillsborough family looking for lost pet porcupine
More animals
TRAVEL
Nonstop service to San Diego starts out of RDU
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
2 ferry workers suspended for week for pro-Trump flag
RDU Airport construction could affect your trip
More Travel
Top Stories
Deputies find assaulted woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Durham man on grandmother's porch
2 men shot at party at apartment complex near NC State campus
Youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history
CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including North Carolina
Nonstop service to San Diego starts out of RDU
This A.M.: Wednesday's top headlines
37 dead: Rescuers comb concrete and steel after highway bridge collapse
Show More
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Police investigating man who slapped hippo's butt at LA Zoo
Rocky Mount neighbors stunned after man charged with murder in death of infant son
Staples fires manager who accused pregnant NC mom of shoplifting
Three people shot in Nash County town
More News