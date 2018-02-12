Southwest flight with smoke showing evacuated in California

A flight from John Wayne Airport was forced to land and evacuate due to a report of smoke in the aircraft.The Southwest 737 took off from the Orange County airport for San Jose and then had to land and evacuate passengers using a slide before it was able to fully return to the gate.All passengers and crew were safely evacuated from flight 2123.Authorities were called to the airport around 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.No serious injuries were immediately reported.The flight was headed to San Jose, Calif.