AIR TRAVEL

Southwest gets FAA OK for flights to Hawaii from California

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines just announced its plans to fly to four cities in Hawaii, which include, Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue and Kona. (Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images)

DALLAS --
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it has granted Southwest Airlines approval to begin flights between California and Hawaii, capping the airline's effort to extend its reach 2,400 miles across the Pacific.

The Dallas-based airline's chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, said Southwest will announce timing for selling tickets and beginning flights in the coming days.

The FAA will increase oversight of Southwest for the first six months, an agency spokesman said, adding that the additional monitoring is standard practice.

Southwest plans to launch flights to four of the Hawaiian islands, including Oahu, where Honolulu is located. It will fly from four cities in California: San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento and San Diego.

CEO Gary Kelly has left open the option of adding flights between islands, which would encroach on markets dominated by Hawaiian Airlines.

Southwest needed FAA certification of its ability to operate long, over-water flights with twin-engine jets where the options for emergency landings are few. In recent weeks Southwest has operated several test flights with FAA personnel on board to monitor such things as navigation and communications.

Southwest hoped to begin selling Hawaii tickets last year, but that had slipped even before the 35-day partial government shutdown, which began in late December and resulted in the furlough of thousands of FAA employees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesu.s. & worldair travelFAAcaliforniabusinessHawaii
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR TRAVEL
Angels in the air: NC family gets free flights for medical treatment
Traveling with an infant? 11 tips to tackle the hassle
Troubleshooter: Airline promises $900 in vouchers but reneges
Here's how planes get de-iced
More air travel
TRAVEL
Bill would require bikes driven on NC roads to be registered
NCDOT believes beavers may be to blame for dip in Cary road
Proposed bill would make it illegal in NC to use cellphone while driving
Speed limit reduction set for 'dangerous' Fayetteville Road
More Travel
Top Stories
'Major setback:' Duke says it won't back Durham-Orange light-rail project
Officials warn parents of disturbing challenge promoting youth suicide
This lake house on the N.C.-Va. border is actually not a home at all
Brushing scam: Beware of deliveries you didn't order
Brothers freed 8 years after being sent to jail over property dispute
Fists fly at buffet after long wait for crab legs
Man sought in Durham New Year's Day double homicide caught at Mexico border
Former UNC men's basketball star leads NC's top high school team
Show More
For 100th birthday, Johnston County man hopes to see Yankees play in New York
Bald eagle nest spotted in Raleigh park
Teen video app Musical.ly agrees to $5.7 million FTC fine
Troubleshooter: Watch out for Spring Break scams
Woman leaves job as lawyer to open institute to help African American girls
More News