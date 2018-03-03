TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines hikes in-flight drink prices

EMBED </>More Videos

Beginning this month, you'll pay a little more for a drink during a Southwest flight. (Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
DALLAS --
Sorry, Southwest flyers: your in-flight alcohol just got a little more expensive.

On Thursday, the airline introduced a new tiered pricing structure that raised the price of alcoholic drinks between $1 and $2. Miller Lite, Dos Equis and wine will cost $6, while liquor and premium beer (like Fat Tire, Lagunitas and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy) will cost $7, according to an airline spokesperson.

Southwest previously offered all beer, wine and spirits for $5.

Soda, coffee, water, juice and other non-alcoholic drinks remain complementary. The airline will also continue to offer a round of free drinks on Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Halloween and June 18, Southwest's birthday.

A Southwest spokeswoman told ABC via email that the price hike is the first since 2009, adding that the airline's famous free drink coupons will remain valid for all alcoholic drinks regardless of price.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelfoodalcoholair travelairline industrysouthwest airlinesconsumer concernsmoneybusinessfinanceu.s. & world
TRAVEL
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Multiple reports of stingray stings at NC beach
More Travel
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News