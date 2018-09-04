TRAVEL

Southwest offering $59 flights to Mexico, Caribbean this fall

Southwest Airlines is slashing fares again! Here are some tips before you book.

CHICAGO --
Looking to get away? Southwest Airlines wants to help you hang on to summer with cheap flights to Mexico and the Caribbean this fall.

Starting Tuesday, travelers can book one-way flights to destinations like Belize, the Dominican Republic and the Cayman Islands for as low as $59.

The cheap flights are for October and November, but you'll have to act fast - the sale only lasts through September 20.

Keep in mind that booking for flights during this promotion is nonrefundable. But if your travel is a sure thing, you might want to go for it.

Check the Southwest Airlines website for specific restrictions.
