Spirit Airlines holds job fair ahead of RDU launch

Spirit Airlines is holding job fair ahead of its May 2 launch at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The airline is working to fill 70 new positions.

Spirit Airlines is looking for applicants willing to pay attention to detail and learn airline ground operations.

Full-time and part-time positions are available for ramp supervisors, ramp agents, cabin cleaners, guest relations supervisors, guest relations agents and operations agents.

The job fair runs from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Morrisville.

Interested candidates can apply in advance and then attend the event for an interview.
