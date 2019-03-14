Stopped train closes 2 intersections near NC State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Several roads in Raleigh near the campus of North Carolina State University closed for more than two hours as police investigated what they're calling a train incident.A CSX freight train was involved in some sort of accident which forced it to stop on the tracks that run between Hillsborough Street and Beryl Road shortly before 5 a.m.The train blocked two intersections along Hillsborough Street and Beryl Road: Blue Ridge Road and Powell Drive.EMS crews were on the scene for some time, but they eventually left. It's unclear if EMS transported any injured people from the area.Stay with ABC11 as we work to learn more about why the train was forced to stop.