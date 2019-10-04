Surfers catch enormous wave village of Teahupo'o on Tahiti

TEAHUPO'O, Tahiti -- Surfers hugged their boards and paddled over an enormous wave off the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia.Professional surf cinematographer and director, Aaron Lieber, was in the village of Teahupo'o on Tahiti looking to capture footage of waves just like this.Lieber said, "I was there for the big swell and to capture moments like this and work with some pro surfers."He explained that it was calm just before the wave, and it seemed to catch everyone off guard because was so much bigger than the other waves they had seen.Lieber added that he's seen swells like this before, but they are rare. "Over the years I have seen a few waves like this, but it doesn't happen often. It's always really exciting when you can capture a moment like this."