Taco Bell hotel to open this summer

Taco Bell is heating up summer travel.

The company known for tacos, burritos and spicy sauce is getting into the hotel business.

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, will open in August in Palm Springs, California.

They're calling it a "taco-asis" and promising guests an unforgettable trip of a lifetime.

The hotel will open August 9 for a limited time.


From check-in to check-out, everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist.

The gift shop will offer exclusive apparel and guests can visit the on-site salon for a Taco Bell-inspired manicure.

Reservations will be open in June.
