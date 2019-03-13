Travel

Triangle travelers react to grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes

RDU (WTVD) -- Triangle travelers reacted to President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday that the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft after a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.

"I went to check," said Terry Zabriskie, who went online first thing in the morning to make sure her son wasn't flying home on one of the flights in question.

"One (crash) is enough, but then when you have two, and they're claiming that there's some kind of instrument problem or whatever, something needed to be done," said traveler Linda Amon. "After it's fixed and you can fix it, then put them back in the air."

No 737 Max 8 or Max 9 flights were scheduled to land or depart from RDU Airport on Wednesday.

Boeing said in a statement that the company "continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX" but will "recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 MAX aircraft."
