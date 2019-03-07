Passengers tried to bring 66 guns onto airplanes at RDU in 2018, TSA says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Security checkpoints at North Carolina airports stopped passengers from bringing 171 guns onto planes in 2018.
The Transportation Security Administration said 66 of those guns were stopped at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Most of the guns were loaded.
TSA said passengers trying to bring loaded guns with them onto flights continues to be a problem across the country. The agency confiscated 4,239 firearms at airport security checkpoints in the USA in 2018.
TSA also stopped passengers from bringing other hazardous materials and weapons--such as grenades, brass knuckles and martial arts tools--onto airplanes last year.
Passengers caught trying to bring weapons onto airplanes could face civil penalties of more than $13,000.
The agency says planning ahead and packing properly can make sure you avoid having to pay penalties and get through the screening process faster.
