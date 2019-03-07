Travel

Passengers tried to bring 66 guns onto airplanes at RDU in 2018, TSA says

EMBED <>More Videos

Security checkpoints at North Carolina airports stopped passengers from bringing 171 guns onto planes in 2018.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Security checkpoints at North Carolina airports stopped passengers from bringing 171 guns onto planes in 2018.

The Transportation Security Administration said 66 of those guns were stopped at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Most of the guns were loaded.

RELATED: Firearm, knives confiscated at RDU security checkpoints

TSA said passengers trying to bring loaded guns with them onto flights continues to be a problem across the country. The agency confiscated 4,239 firearms at airport security checkpoints in the USA in 2018.

TSA also stopped passengers from bringing other hazardous materials and weapons--such as grenades, brass knuckles and martial arts tools--onto airplanes last year.

Passengers caught trying to bring weapons onto airplanes could face civil penalties of more than $13,000.

The agency says planning ahead and packing properly can make sure you avoid having to pay penalties and get through the screening process faster.

For a full list of what is allowed in your luggage, click here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelraleighresearch triangle parkdurhamrdurduweaponstsasecurityairplane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crews respond to fire at Morrisville apartment complex
Instagram page showing Cumberland County school fights draws cyberbullying concerns
Raleigh radio host copes after losing 8 relatives in Alabama tornado
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Should city council meetings include translators?
Triangle officials, local companies hope to drum up business at SXSW
Crime catches up with technology in Cary drug bust
Show More
55-year-old Durham woman accused of attacking child on school bus
Wake County business builds free driveway for ripped off family
Chapel Hill man died of natural causes after apparently stabbing mom 74 times
2 arrested after women brawl at Raleigh Waffle House
Sisters accused of killing father in 2015, sheriff calls it the 'perfect murder'
More TOP STORIES News