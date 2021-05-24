sweepstakes

United Airlines giving away year's worth of free first class flights to encourage COVID vaccinations

The airline will pick five people to win travel anywhere it flies for a year.
By Sam Sweeney via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Airports prepare for major travel numbers ahead of Memorial Day

CHICAGO -- As Americans begin to travel at the highest rate since the pandemic started, United Airlines is encouraging people to get vaccinated by giving away a chance to win free flights for anyone who uploads a photo of their vaccine card.

The "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes gives entrants a chance to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies. United will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. On July 1, United will pick five people for the grand prize: Travel for a year for themselves and a companion, in any class of service, anywhere in the world United flies. The sweepstakes runs May 24 to June 22.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a press release. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel -- and we know our customers are eager to fly. We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents 18 years or older and who are members of United's Mileage Plus Program.

The news comes as airlines continue to add hundreds of additional flights to destinations throughout the U.S. and around the world. United says it's adding 400 flights to its schedule in July.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagounited airlinesair travelunited arilinescovid 19 vaccinesweepstakes
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
SWEEPSTAKES
Rules and Winners
SPONSORED: Weather Master and ABC 11 Everyday Hero Contest
Love Locks Wall spreading Valentine's Day cheer
SPONSORED: Weather Master and ABC 11 Everyday Hero Contest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC giving away $25 cash cards at some vaccine sites
Highway Patrol cracking down ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Man accused in 4 killings in 2 states in custody after manhunt in SC
George Floyd activists call for Monday to be a day of action
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
Mother of boy killed in California road rage shooting: 'This is not OK'
WEATHER: Hot & scattered storms this afternoon
Show More
You may see behavioral changes in your pet as you return to work
2 killed in NC plane crash while returning home from visiting family
Mollie Tibbetts trial: Blood in suspect's trunk came from her, DNA analyst says
Poplar Place Apartments in Carrboro catches fire
RDU expects 221K people on Memorial Day Weekend
More TOP STORIES News