Travel

Virginia parents find $1 million lying in the road on family drive

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- This car trip was definitely not middle-of-the-road.

A Virginia family out for a ride to get a change of scenery after being holed up at home due to the coronavirus found nearly $1 million in two bags lying in the road.

David and Emily Schantz left their Caroline County home with their children Saturday and drove their truck over what they thought was a bag of trash, then stopped and picked it up as well as another bag nearby.

Only when they returned home did they discover the bags contained money. WTVR reports deputies believe the money belonged to the postal service, who planned to deliver the cash to BB&T.

They contacted the sheriff's office, which determined where the money was headed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvirginiafeel good
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC will move into Phase 2 on Friday: Here's what that means
570 workers test positive for COVID-19 at NC Tyson Foods plant
Raleigh police release video in officer-involved shooting
No lifting: Gyms to remain closed during Phase 2 reopening
Colorado Costco customer ousted for not wearing mask
Minorty economic development trailblazer Andrea Harris dies
Moore County teen stars in new Netflix series 'Sweet Magnolias'
Show More
Fayetteville Police search for man who stole $600 in lighters from Circle K
NC Auditor: DOT ignored spending plans, lacked accountability
Fayetteville Tech's childcare center permanently closes amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: All the different COVID-19 tests explained
Parents of late Wake Forest teen launch rip current campaign
More TOP STORIES News