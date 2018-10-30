TRAVEL

NCDOT to hold meeting about plans for U.S. 70 in Brier Creek

Concerned about the traffic in the Triangle's fast-growing Brier Creek area?

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Now's your chance to weigh in on plans for improving a major thoroughfare in that area.

The NC Department of Transportation wants to make improvements to U.S. 70 (Glenwood Avenue) between I-540 in Raleigh and Lynn Road in Durham.

And the first of two public meetings on the proposed projects will take place on Tuesday evening.

The projects came about through the State Transportation Improvements Program, based on the need to improve capacity, safety, and traffic operations at various locations along the route.

Maps of the plans being considered will be available for viewing at both meetings, but you can check out the proposals here and here.

Tuesday's meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 8001 Arco Corporate Dr. in Raleigh.

If you can't make that one, a second meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grove Park Chapel, 605 Sherron Rd. in Durham.

You can drop in any time, and although NCDOT representatives will be there to answer questions and listen to comments, there will be no formal presentation.

You can also submit your comments to the NCDOT via email or phone (919) 707-6048 by Nov. 16.

They'll take those comments into consideration as the project develops.
