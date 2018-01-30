TRAVEL

Want to gas up your car on Ocracoke Island? Take the ferry

Ocracoke Island's only gas station is closed.

OCRACOKE, NC --
It's a good thing Ocracoke Island in North Carolina is small enough to walk or bike around. The island along the Outer Banks has lost its only gas station.

Hyde County manager Bill Rich told The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, that the fuel provider for Ocracoke Station shut off the pumps because the owner couldn't pay the bills.

The station was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. Rich says the owner has spent his money repairing the station while he awaits reimbursement from his insurance company.

Rich says the county is working with the owner to reopen the station.

Residents now must take the ferry to the mainland to refuel.

The good news?

A tank of gas can last for months on the small island.
