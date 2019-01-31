TRAVEL

Weekend Showcase: Emerald Coast

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 visits Florida's coast in this weekend showcase.

ABC11 visits Florida's coast in this weekend showcase.
Tune in for the full showcase on Saturday, February 9 at 9:55 am.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelfloridatravelbeachesoutdoor adventuresFlorida
TRAVEL
How kids can fly for free on Frontier Airlines
Troubleshooter: How to spot odometer fraud
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Fort Bragg tunnel delays opening of Outer Loop
More Travel