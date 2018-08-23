TRAVEL

World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor

Looking to take an unforgettable trip? TripAdvisor has just revealed some of the quirkiest hotels around the world that promise a one-of-a-kind experience.

From a giant beagle-shaped inn in Idaho to a private island fort off the coast of England, booking a stay at one of these outlandish hotels may leave your friends and family with a serious case of FOMO.

And you don't have to break the bank for these unique hotel experiences. The average nightly rate is under $200.

10. La Balade des Gnomes, Durbuy, Belgium - from $144 per night
9. Treehouse Lodge, Paraiso, Peru - from $614 per night
8. Kumbuk River Eco-Extraordinaire, Buttala, Sri Lanka - bookable on TripAdvisor from $186 per night
7. SiloStay, Little River, New Zealand - bookable on TripAdvisor from $159 per night
6. The Aurora Express, Fairbanks, Alaska, U.S. - bookable on TripAdvisor from $176 per night

5. La Villa Cheminee de Tatzu Nishi, Nantes, France - from $114 per night
4. Skylodge Adventure Suites, Urubamba, Peru - from $405 per night
3. Free Spirit Spheres, Vancouver Island, Canada - from $176 per night
2. Dog Bark Park Inn, Cottonwood, Idaho, U.S. - from $132 per night
1. Spitbank Fort, Portsmouth, U.K. - from $642 per night
