localish

This piano man travels the country to bring joy to those affected by tragedy

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

This piano man travels to bring joy to those affected by tragedy

PHILADELPHIA -- The Traveling Piano Man, along with his dog Mo, travel the world appearing in unexpected places to bring joy to those affected by tragedy.

Danny Kean first started his world-traveling journey when Hurricane Katrina happened. He was frustrated with the lack of response from the government, so he decided to make a change.

Along with his old dog, Bo, he packed up his piano and started his journey.


He quickly learned the effect music can have on people and sold his house to travel with his pup and bring humanity back to those affected by tragedy.

From Katrina to Virginia Tech, he would bring his piano and invite people up to play along with his dog, Bo. When Bo passed, Mo came into his life and he knew what to do. Like Bo, he climbed atop the piano to comfort those who climbed aboard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need
Seltzer's has been making smokehouse bologna for over 100 years
This museum has art on the walls, ceilings for a unique experience
This piano man travels to bring joy to those affected by tragedy
TOP STORIES
Bond denied for teen accused of fatal NC high school shooting
Man stabbed deputy before being shot, killed in Edgecombe County
LATEST: CDC tells states to be ready to vaccinate children
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Low-cost Steak Sandwich
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
Boy wins mullet contest, and here's what he did with prize money
Show More
COVID-19 blamed in 65% of police deaths since 2020
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Bill Clinton remains hospitalized, visited by wife Hillary Clinton
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on Nov. 8
More than 100 employees threaten Raleigh over vaccine mandate
More TOP STORIES News