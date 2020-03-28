'Still doesn't seem real:' Duke's Tre Jones reflects on season, COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tre Jones wanted desperately to close his career at Duke by winning a national title. Covid-19, of course, snatched away any chance of that."It still doesn't seem real. The way that the whole team reacted definitely brought us closer because we all saw how bought in everyone was and then saw how much we wanted it," Jones said.Now Jones has turned his sights to a pro career. He declared for the draft last weekend. It was an obvious choice. Beyond being healthy again, his sophomore season was all about improving. Winning ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year would suggest he succeeded."Being a vocal leader is something I grew a lot in this year. A lot of different aspects. I think I was able to show people I could shoot the ball," Jones said.Tre is currently staying with his big brother Tyus in Minnesota. School is back in session - online, of course - but other than that..."I'm trying to work out with my brother here in his home, trying to stay in shape and stay ready to go. But then after that, just hanging out with family and playing video games."There is obviously a huge amount of uncertainty as to when and how the NBA Draft process will take place, so Jones remains patient.There are more serious matters to attend to anyway. His mom, Debbie, recently won a battle with breast cancer. Given that situation, they are taking no chances with the coronavirus."Not letting her really do anything or go anywhere," Jones said. "Trying to go to the grocery store for her and my grandma. Not letting them go anywhere, or expose themselves or to take any chances with this."As for his favorite memories at Duke, last year's ACC Championship stands out, of course, and yes, a certain game in Chapel Hill."The game at UNC was definitely going to be a favorite," Jones said. "The rivalry and then the way it ended and everything was crazy."