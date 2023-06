A woman, her cousin and a dog were inside at the time the tree fell.

Person sent to hospital after tree crashes into Cary home

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large tree crashed into a Cary home with two people inside.

The home is on Alicary Court, which is off Seabrook Avenue just north of U.S. 1.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

We are still waiting to hear what caused the tree to fall.