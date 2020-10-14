localish

Treebeards brings comfort food with a Louisiana flair to Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Treebeards brings comfort food with a Louisiana flair to Houston

Treebeards opened in 1978 between a peep show arcade and a rowdy bar. Now, more than 40 years later, the restaurant has become an icon in Houston. The recipes have stayed the same for four decades, and there's always a long line for the famous red beans and rice, gumbo, and jambalaya.

But Treebeards isn't just known for its food, but also its unique locations around the city. The restaurant has four locations, including one in the underground tunnels under downtown Houston as well as at the Christ Church Cathedral where they serve their mouth-watering food in the church's social hall and courtyard. If you would like to check them out, visit treebeards.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrkrestaurantcommunitylocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Create colorful memories
Treebeards brings comfort food with a Louisiana flair to Houston
Bayou Dave is on a mission to save Houston's bayous
The next extreme sport is here - eFoiling!
TOP STORIES
Frontline workers herald child care providers as 'America strong'
'Beyond crazy': Shaw unvaccinated student tossed from online classes
NC man charged in Capitol bomb threat found competent to stand trial
Shooting that killed 2 in Cumberland Co. believed to be drug-related
UNC star tight end raising money for suicide prevention
NC State Fair: Everything to know before you go
Show More
LATEST: WCPSS to pause summer learning program
Fall Begins with Wet Weather
Raleigh detectives solve 1977 rape and murder case
Gabby Petito saga shines spotlight on other missing persons cases
375 workers with NC healthcare provider could be fired over vaccines
More TOP STORIES News