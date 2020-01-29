assault

Trial starts for former Wake Forest assistant coach accused of punching, killing Raleigh native

By
Opening statements start Wednesday in New York in the case of a former Wake Forest basketball coach.

Jamill Jones is accused of punching one-time Raleigh native Sandor Szabo and knocking him to the sidewalk in August 2018 in Queens.

Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach charged in New York punch that killed Florida tourist

Szabo later died from his injuries.

Szabo's mother said she's made about 15 trips to New York from Raleigh since then and she said she'll be there as the trial begins continuing to advocate for stronger laws

"I know he'd fight for me in this way because that's the person he was," said Donna Kent, Sandor's mother. "The grief never leaves you: it takes your breath away every second of the day."

Right now Jones is also charged with third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.

Kent said during the visits she's had to sit in a traffic court-type of setting because of the lesser charge.

"It's pretty humiliating," she said. "It's just unbelievable that this state takes this offense so lightly. There has to be a stronger penalty. We can't look at what intentions are. Well did he intend to do it? I didn't intend to break my grandma's teapot when I was little but boy did I get a whupping from it."

Kent said she's hopeful to change the inconsistencies in the law all across the country
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfightassaultattackcollege basketballnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Wake County mom says son's special education teacher 'assaulted' him
NC man arrested for punching high school referee in the face
Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Flyers mascot punched him
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in deadly shooting at Raleigh community center
Raleigh heroin dealer convicted in 'death by distribution' case
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
North Durham residents worry about aggressive driver
Duke honors Kobe Bryant with warmup jerseys featuring 8 and 24
Today marks two years since a Durham father went missing
Community bands together, renovates home for paralyzed teen
Show More
DHA hopes to have McDougald Terrace residents home mid-February
How to spot accident damage when shopping for a used car
Rocky Mount police investigate after woman shot in a car
Does your child's playground pose safety risks?
Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson loses 114 lbs
More TOP STORIES News