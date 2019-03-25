Trial underway for man accused of killing 3 neighbors near Wake Forest

Jonathan Sander brought to court in handcuffs to start his triple murder trial in Wake County. Judge Graham Shirley says Sander is being restrained because of outbursts in court during jury selection. Watch live: https://t.co/5xks0HbQ1L #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/svyPYIlamb— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) March 25, 2019
Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76.
It happened on March 25, 2016, at the Mazzella's home in the 5900 block of Clearsprings Drive near Wake Forest.
Warrants at the time revealed that Sander had confessed to police that he committed murders. However, Sander's attorney said he will take the stand and deny committing the murders.
Jon Sander’s attorney says he went into his neighbor’s house three years ago today when they were murdered but indicates Sander will take the stand and deny killing them. Watch live: https://t.co/5xks0HbQ1L #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/6y7flp8OPO— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) March 25, 2019
In Dec. 2018, investigators issued a search warrant for the cellphone that was kept as evidence in the case. It's unclear at this time how or if evidence found on that cellphone will be used in the trial.