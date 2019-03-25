Crime & Safety

Trial underway for man accused of killing 3 neighbors near Wake Forest

Opening statements happened in the case of Jonathan Sander, the 52-year-old man accused of killing his three neighbors in 2016.

WAKE COUNTY N.C. (WTVD) -- Opening statements happened Monday morning in the case of Jonathan Sander, the 52-year-old man accused of killing his three neighbors in 2016.



Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76.

It happened on March 25, 2016, at the Mazzella's home in the 5900 block of Clearsprings Drive near Wake Forest.

Warrants at the time revealed that Sander had confessed to police that he committed murders. However, Sander's attorney said he will take the stand and deny committing the murders.



In Dec. 2018, investigators issued a search warrant for the cellphone that was kept as evidence in the case. It's unclear at this time how or if evidence found on that cellphone will be used in the trial.
