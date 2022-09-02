Children's Flight of Hope helps kids with special medical needs, Triangle NC Cares Award recipient

Children's Flight of Hope provides air transportation to kids who need specialized medical care and is committed to helping families through the entirety of a child's treatment. They are being recognized with the Triangle NC Cares Award for September, supported by the Ricci Law Firm.

About Children's Flight of Hope

Children's Flight of Hope (CFOH) offers hope and healing to families by providing air transportation to children in need of specialized medical care. For most families, this means we reserve tickets on commercial airlines for the child and one adult companion to travel for treatment. Some families travel once a year, some every three weeks and many have changing needs as a child's treatment evolves. On limited occasions, our resources allow us to provide private flights for a child who is medically unable to travel on a commercial airline.

To get involved or find out more, visit childrensflightofhope.org

