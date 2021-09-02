Triangle NC Cares

El Centro Hispano has helped over 71,000 people this past year, granted Triangle NC Cares Award

El Centro Hispano, September Triangle NC Cares Award winner

El Centro Hispano advocates for equity and inclusion for Hispanics/Latinos and serves the Triangle community. This year they have helped over 71,000 individuals. They are being recognized with the Triangle NC Cares Award for September, supported by the Ricci Law Firm.



About El Centro Hispano



"El Centro Hispano is a Latino nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the community, building bridges and advocating for equity and inclusion for Hispanics/Latinos in the Triangle Area of North Carolina. The focus areas are: education, economic development. health & well-being, and community engagement & advocacy."
To get involved or find out more, visit elcentronc.org

ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
