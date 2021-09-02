El Centro Hispano has helped over 71,000 people this past year, granted Triangle NC Cares Award

About El Centro Hispano
"El Centro Hispano is a Latino nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the community, building bridges and advocating for equity and inclusion for Hispanics/Latinos in the Triangle Area of North Carolina. The focus areas are: education, economic development. health & well-being, and community engagement & advocacy."
To get involved or find out more, visit elcentronc.org
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.