Hope Reins uses rescued horses to serve kids in crisis, granted July 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award

About Hope Reins
"We serve kids in life crisis through our 33-acre ranch, rescued horses, and restoration in Christ. Services are free of charge and made possible by generous donors. We support kids ranging in age from 5-18 who struggle with crisis like severe trauma, physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, cancer, suicide, debilitating anxiety, or living in homelessness, poverty, group home, or foster care."
To get involved or to contact, visit hopereins.org/contact
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.