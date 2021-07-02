Triangle NC Cares

Hope Reins uses rescued horses to serve kids in crisis, granted July 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award

EMBED <>More Videos

Hope Reins serves kids in crisis, given July Triangle NC Cares Award

Hope Reins mission is to serve children in difficult situations, and to date has helped over 2,700 kids. They are being recognized with The Triangle NC Cares Award for July, supported by the Ricci Law Firm.

About Hope Reins



"We serve kids in life crisis through our 33-acre ranch, rescued horses, and restoration in Christ. Services are free of charge and made possible by generous donors. We support kids ranging in age from 5-18 who struggle with crisis like severe trauma, physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, cancer, suicide, debilitating anxiety, or living in homelessness, poverty, group home, or foster care."
To get involved or to contact, visit hopereins.org/contact

ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusechildrenhorsestriangle nc caresabc11 togethervolunteerismcommunitydonations
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIANGLE NC CARES
SPONSORED: October Triangle NC Cares Award given to Raleigh City Farm
SPONSORED: El Centro Hispano, September Triangle NC Cares Award winner
SPONSORED: Note in the Pocket, August Triangle NC Cares Award winner
SPONSORED: Resources for Seniors given June 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award